Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 5,548 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,721 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $32,057,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in International Bancshares by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,020,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,434,000 after buying an additional 444,674 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in International Bancshares by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 651,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,408,000 after buying an additional 136,043 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in International Bancshares by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 570,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,709,000 after buying an additional 62,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 188,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 60,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,799,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,607,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.89.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.85 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

