Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $946,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 4,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $764,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR opened at $225.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.18. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

About RenaissanceRe



RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

