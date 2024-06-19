Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Centene alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Centene by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Centene by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.28.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Centene

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.