Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 332,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150,191 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 497,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 313,065 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,312,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 122,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,342,000 after acquiring an additional 290,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBVA. Barclays lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

