Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.38 Million Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 5.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 60.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 37,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.95.

NYSE GIL opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

