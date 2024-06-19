Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.67 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 678.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 250,402 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,824,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,661,000 after acquiring an additional 293,925 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in MetLife by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,664,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,304,000 after buying an additional 240,564 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in MetLife by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 742,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,088,000 after buying an additional 86,091 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in MetLife by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,005,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after buying an additional 35,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

MET opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

