Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Visteon were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,809,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 120,210 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 102,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC stock opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $159.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average of $115.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.73.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

