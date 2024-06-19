Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,965 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.05% of Matador Resources worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.53. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $47.76 and a twelve month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

