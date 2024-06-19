Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 479.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $91.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.78 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average of $100.94.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

