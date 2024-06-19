Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth $12,882,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth $4,050,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 71,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $97.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.09. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $106.68.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

