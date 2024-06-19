Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,100 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $206.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.66. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.07 and a 1 year high of $213.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

