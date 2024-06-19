Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 851 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX opened at $222.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $226.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,898 shares of company stock valued at $27,046,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.