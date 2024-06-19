Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Hits New 12-Month High at $228.50

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $228.50 and last traded at $228.50, with a volume of 36974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $227.67.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.74.

Institutional Trading of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 41,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

