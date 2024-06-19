Teresa Briggs Sells 7,396 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $120,628.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,790.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Warby Parker Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE WRBY opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WRBY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 408,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

