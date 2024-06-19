Teresa Briggs Sells 7,396 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $120,628.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,790.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Warby Parker Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE WRBY opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.85.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Warby Parker
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 408,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Warby Parker
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.