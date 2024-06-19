The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Lessened by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after buying an additional 4,293,751 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,254,000 after buying an additional 144,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $813,701,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,453,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,208,000 after buying an additional 715,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,372,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,723,000 after buying an additional 72,880 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.9 %

BK stock opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

