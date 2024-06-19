The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $44.54

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.54 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 44.02 ($0.56). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.57), with a volume of 46,001 shares trading hands.

The Brighton Pier Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 44.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.70. The company has a market cap of £16.84 million, a PE ratio of -222.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Brighton Pier Group

In related news, insider Anne Martin bought 10,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,869.45 ($6,187.36). 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

