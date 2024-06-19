The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
The Hackett Group has raised its dividend by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years. The Hackett Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.
Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $599.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $26.69.
Several analysts recently issued reports on HCKT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.
