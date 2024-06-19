The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

The Hackett Group has raised its dividend by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years. The Hackett Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $599.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 11.48%. Equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCKT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

