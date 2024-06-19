Theodore Shasta Sells 21,405 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Stock

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore Shasta sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $118,155.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MBI stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $285.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.44.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MBIA Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBI. StockNews.com upgraded MBIA to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MBIA from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

