Theodore Shasta Sells 21,405 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Stock

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore Shasta sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $118,155.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
MBIA Stock Performance
MBI stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $285.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.44.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MBIA Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBI. StockNews.com upgraded MBIA to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MBIA from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.
About MBIA
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
