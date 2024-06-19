Thor Energy (LON:THR) Shares Down 8.8%

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01). 306,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 416,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Thor Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.45.

About Thor Energy

Thor Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for uranium, vanadium, copper, tungsten, molybdenum, gold, lithium, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Wedding Bell and the Radium Mountain Projects, located in Colorado and comprise of 199 mineral claims; and the Vanadium King project, located in south-east Utah and comprises of 100 mineral claims.

Further Reading

