Tomer Weingarten Sells 60,864 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $1,110,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at $20,427,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,428,818.40.

On Thursday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $667,901.10.

On Monday, May 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $1,311,010.56.

On Thursday, May 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 91,914 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,943,061.96.

On Monday, May 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $216,107.90.

On Thursday, April 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $1,055,292.20.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $1,069,028.05.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.59.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $181.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,273,000. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at about $64,981,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at about $48,303,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $29,252,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

