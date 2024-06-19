TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Heather J. Russell Sells 7,000 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TRU opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.83. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 121,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after buying an additional 84,278 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRU. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

