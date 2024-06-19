Troy Edward Wilson Sells 27,000 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.53 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 35.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Crestline Management LP raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5,129.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 48,520 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

