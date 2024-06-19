United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of X. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.5 %

X opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.33. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on X. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United States Steel

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.