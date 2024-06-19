Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $581.00

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $581.00 and last traded at $581.00, with a volume of 695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $579.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $527.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,988,000 after acquiring an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $692,917,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

