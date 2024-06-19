Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.88

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.88 and last traded at $93.88, with a volume of 206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.53.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 919.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 311,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 26,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 481,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,714,000 after acquiring an additional 358,214 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

