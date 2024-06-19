Victoria Valenzuela Sells 11,276 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 11,276 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $853,705.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 437,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,471.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Victoria Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $235,159.30.

On Thursday, April 4th, Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $80.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $88.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AppLovin by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 212.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

