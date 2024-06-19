Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,473 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in F5 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in F5 by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in F5 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total transaction of $273,832.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,002,118.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total transaction of $273,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,801 shares in the company, valued at $23,002,118.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $89,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,964.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,700. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $169.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.58. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.16 and a 12 month high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

