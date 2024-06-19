Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 5,914 Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Kirby by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 630,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,471,000 after purchasing an additional 68,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $498,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 139,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Kirby by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 161,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 42,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $118.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $124.92.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $204,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,148. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,657. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $204,976.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,143. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

