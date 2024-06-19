Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $164.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The company has a market cap of $180.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.