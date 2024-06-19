Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 119,530 Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 119,530 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

