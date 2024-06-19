Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,133 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Hut 8 were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 754,891 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,543,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,429,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Insider Transactions at Hut 8

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Stock Down 2.3 %

Hut 8 stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. Hut 8 Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 184.31%. The company had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Articles

