Virtu Financial LLC Has $488,000 Stock Position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $285.11 million, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

