Virtu Financial LLC Invests $422,000 in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,841 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,751,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 16.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWN stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $44.90.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on NWN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

