Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $408,000 Investment in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,325,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 707,134 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 25,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMLX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a market cap of $110.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.68.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.26 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

