Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $486,000 Investment in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Winmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Winmark in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company.

WINA stock opened at $362.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $314.09 and a 12-month high of $451.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.33.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 84.36% and a net margin of 48.36%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total value of $3,092,501.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total value of $3,092,501.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total value of $1,546,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $20,014,647.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

