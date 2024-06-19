Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Big Lots as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Big Lots by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1,676.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.60.
Big Lots Stock Down 7.6 %
BIG opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $11.06.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 147.35% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. Big Lots’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post -11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Big Lots
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.