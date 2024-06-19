Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Separately, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of SPUU stock opened at $133.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.19. The firm has a market cap of $170.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.98. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $133.25.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected by S&Ps index committee. SPUU was launched on May 28, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.

