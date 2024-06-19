Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.
Separately, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
Shares of SPUU stock opened at $133.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.19. The firm has a market cap of $170.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.98. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $133.25.
About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected by S&Ps index committee. SPUU was launched on May 28, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.