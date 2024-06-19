Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,020,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,964,000 after buying an additional 54,886 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 828,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,420,000 after buying an additional 231,921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 409,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,022,000 after buying an additional 198,613 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 24.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 34,232 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Teekay Tankers Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of -0.23.
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.16. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $221.81 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.07%.
About Teekay Tankers
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.
