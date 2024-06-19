Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

NYSE UAA opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

