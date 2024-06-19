Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in HEICO by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in HEICO by 1.0% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.67.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI opened at $228.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.49 and its 200-day moving average is $193.93. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $155.42 and a 12 month high of $229.30.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

