Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,870 Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,870 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,843,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 53,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $118.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day moving average is $94.86. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.70 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

