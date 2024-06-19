Virtu Financial LLC Sells 33,540 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,432 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 33,540 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $6,818,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $3,061,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 477.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,288 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 197,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,509,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEP opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.07. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $62.58.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.8925 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEP. Barclays cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

