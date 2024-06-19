Virtu Financial LLC Takes $403,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $202.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Argus upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

