Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRDN shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.
Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 23.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.03.
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.
