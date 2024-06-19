Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Sets New 1-Year High at $234.92

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$234.92 and last traded at C$234.92, with a volume of 49198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$231.56.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$193.10.

The company has a market capitalization of C$61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$227.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$217.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.888 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.00, for a total transaction of C$332,000.00. In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.59, for a total transaction of C$251,387.85. Also, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.00, for a total value of C$332,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,388 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

