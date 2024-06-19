Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) in the last few weeks:

6/14/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $168.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/6/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $227.00 to $223.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/30/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $235.00 to $230.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $204.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $203.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $221.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $202.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of MPC opened at $172.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.68 and a 200 day moving average of $174.37. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

