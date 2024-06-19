Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 51.2% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WIW opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

