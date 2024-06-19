Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a market cap of $391.92 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,576,495,709,664 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,575,549,339,179.396. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.0000458 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $2,407,817.59 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

