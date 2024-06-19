Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $180.77 and last traded at $183.32. 268,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,244,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZS. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.78 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

