1,508 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by Emprise Bank

Emprise Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,508 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $645,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $272,625,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $218,521,000 after acquiring an additional 59,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $124.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

